Dollar General (DG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $10.6759 billion for the quarter. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

