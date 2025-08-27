Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.67. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 187,300 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $54.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

