Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 20,280 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.