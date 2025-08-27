Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $572.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $559.52 and its 200 day moving average is $516.36. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

