DA Davidson Predicts Increased Earnings for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $2,364,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. The trade was a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

