D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $168.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

