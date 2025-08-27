Critical Survey: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 26.62% 20.41% 15.04% Wells Fargo & Company 16.82% 12.29% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MarketAxess and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 1 6 5 0 2.33 Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 11 0 2.61

Earnings and Valuation

MarketAxess presently has a consensus target price of $228.09, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $81.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

This table compares MarketAxess and Wells Fargo & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $817.10 million 8.68 $274.18 million $5.94 31.95 Wells Fargo & Company $81.46 billion 3.21 $19.72 billion $5.84 13.96

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than MarketAxess. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of MarketAxess shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MarketAxess pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S. government bonds, and other fixed-income securities; and executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds through its Open Trading protocols. It also provides trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

