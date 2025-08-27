Critical Contrast: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Jack Henry & Associates”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.72 billion 19.89 $512.81 million $25.57 55.67 Jack Henry & Associates $2.38 billion 4.97 $455.75 million $6.24 25.97

Fair Isaac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack Henry & Associates. Jack Henry & Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 32.80% -48.88% 31.72% Jack Henry & Associates 19.19% 22.60% 15.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fair Isaac and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 11 1 2.93 Jack Henry & Associates 1 8 3 0 2.17

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $2,134.57, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $182.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Jack Henry & Associates on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information. The Payments segment includes secure payment processing tools and services including ATM, debit, and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, ACH origination and remote deposit capture processing, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment focuses on additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services including call center support, network security management, consulting, and monitoring. The Corporate and Other segment offers hardware and other products. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

