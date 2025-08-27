Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 975 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $641.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

