Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 18,050 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Avantor worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 100,262,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,887,000 after acquiring an additional 983,172 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,969,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,321,000 after acquiring an additional 608,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,131,000 after acquiring an additional 443,501 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578,493 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

