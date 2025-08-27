Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in Cencora by 1.4% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COR stock opened at $289.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

