Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $490.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $517.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,460 shares of company stock worth $1,586,767 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

