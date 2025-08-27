Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 23.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) traded up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 594,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 451,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.09).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of £50.93 million, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold is focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

