Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12,439.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503,920 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Copart worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

