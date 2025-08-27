Contrasting GATX (NYSE:GATX) & Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GATX and Pony AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.67 billion 3.51 $284.20 million $8.74 18.87 Pony AI $75.03 million 69.19 -$274.12 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

93.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 19.13% 12.52% 2.49% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GATX and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pony AI 0 0 5 1 3.17

GATX presently has a consensus target price of $177.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than GATX.

Summary

GATX beats Pony AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

