Contrasting Cato (NYSE:CATO) & Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) and Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zumiez and Cato”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $889.20 million 0.34 -$1.71 million $0.01 1,690.00 Cato $649.81 million 0.12 -$18.06 million ($1.01) -3.93

Profitability

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Cato. Cato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Zumiez and Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 0.08% 0.23% 0.12% Cato -2.93% -11.29% -4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zumiez and Cato, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cato 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zumiez presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Zumiez’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Cato.

Volatility and Risk

Zumiez has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cato has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Zumiez shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Cato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zumiez beats Cato on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Cato

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers. The Cato Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.