Compound Planning Inc. Invests $432,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 562,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,507 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 265.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 335,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,133,000 after acquiring an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,809,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
