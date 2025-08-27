Compound Planning Inc. Invests $432,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 562,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,507 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 265.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 335,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,133,000 after acquiring an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,809,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.