Compound Planning Inc. Invests $407,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,439,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $17,256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 547,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 298,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,241,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

