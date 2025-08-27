Compound Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:DOV opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

