Comparing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget -252.96% -21.56% -13.65% System1 -22.43% -92.07% -15.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and System1″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $387.10 million 1.14 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -14.69 System1 $343.92 million 0.21 -$74.67 million ($9.63) -0.76

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than System1, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TechTarget and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 165.80%. System1 has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.29%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than System1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats System1 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

