Comparing Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -2.99% -3.98% -1.30% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlanta Braves 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Atlanta Braves’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Braves”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.48 -$31.27 million ($0.35) -135.20 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.90 -$21.97 million ($0.35) -147.86

Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlanta Braves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Atlanta Braves on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

