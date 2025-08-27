Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.81. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 74,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.