Comerica Bank Has $10.64 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,088 shares of company stock worth $39,281,601. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $257.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.95 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

