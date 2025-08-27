Comerica Bank Has $10.36 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 828,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after purchasing an additional 822,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

