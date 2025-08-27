Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Comerica Bank lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,276,000 after purchasing an additional 247,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29,815.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,734 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,370,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

