Comerica Bank Buys 401 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $241.74 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $129.57 and a one year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.59.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,074,304.81. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,691 shares of company stock worth $6,290,207. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

