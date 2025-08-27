Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) versus Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Head-To-Head Survey

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 0.11% 0.07% 0.06% Viasat -13.11% -6.37% -1.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearfield and Viasat”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $166.71 million 2.73 -$12.45 million $0.01 3,294.00 Viasat $4.52 billion 0.91 -$574.96 million ($4.62) -6.67

Clearfield has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viasat. Viasat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clearfield and Viasat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 2 2 0 2.50 Viasat 0 5 4 0 2.44

Clearfield presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.20%. Viasat has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential downside of 31.41%. Given Clearfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Viasat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Clearfield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearfield beats Viasat on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

