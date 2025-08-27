Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2,230.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.14% of Citigroup worth $186,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,899.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 2,400,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,497,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7%

Citigroup stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.