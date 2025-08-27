Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,363 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,522,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,038,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,419,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 705,648 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.