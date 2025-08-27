Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 348,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 53.9% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 651,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 228,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 266,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

