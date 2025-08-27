Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,925 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

