Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Avient Corporation $AVNT

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Avient by 85.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Avient by 57.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avient by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of AVNT opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Avient Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

