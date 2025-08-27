CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $230.86.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.