Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $604,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,841,000 after buying an additional 700,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after buying an additional 218,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 190,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

