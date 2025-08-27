Cascade Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4%

ENB stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

