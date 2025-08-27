Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of CRBU opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.55. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

