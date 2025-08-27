Callodine Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Genesis Energy makes up about 1.2% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Genesis Energy worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,020,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,877,000 after buying an additional 3,422,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,799,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,965,000 after purchasing an additional 408,927 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309,019 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth $19,336,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 925,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $377.35 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

