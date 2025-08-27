Callodine Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 3.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $23,197,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,656,000 after buying an additional 3,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,961.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,718,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 2,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

