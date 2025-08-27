Calix, Inc $CALX Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,754 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Calix worth $26,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Calix by 91.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,000 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.



