Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $21.98 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,982,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,305,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,952,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.57 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

