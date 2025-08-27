Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 287,086 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,086 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after buying an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after buying an additional 957,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,698,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,400,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,659,000 after buying an additional 272,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

