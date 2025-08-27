Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9,106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $35,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,609,000 after buying an additional 339,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 178,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,601 shares of company stock worth $22,508,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

