Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $9,057,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Kimco Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 120.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
