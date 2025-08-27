Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $9,057,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Get Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.