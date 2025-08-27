Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 148,590 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 505.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jabil were worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $81,378,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 16,190.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,994,951.94. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2%

Jabil stock opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

