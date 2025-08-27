Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 898,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.21% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

