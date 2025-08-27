BWM Planning LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

BWM Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VV opened at $297.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $298.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.