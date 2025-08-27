BWM Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

BWM Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 226,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,959,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $37.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

