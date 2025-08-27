Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 2,137.50

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,137.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,150 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,940.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.95. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,278 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,200. The company has a market capitalization of £26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

