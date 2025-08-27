BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,967,082 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $91,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAND. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of SAND opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 0.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.