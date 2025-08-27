BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 452 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,268,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

